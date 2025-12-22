403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's $6 Billion Bond Sale: A Confidence Signal With A 13% Price Tag
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Colombia privately sold COP 23 trillion (about $6 billion) of TES bonds to one foreign investor, a record direct placement.
The reported average yield was about 13.15%, spanning maturities in 2029, 2033, 2035 and 2040.
When the state borrows at 13%, private credit often tightens, and currency risk can rise.
Colombia raised COP 23 trillion by selling peso-denominated TES bonds directly to a single foreign buyer kept confidential. The Finance Ministry hailed the transaction as a confidence vote.
Markets quickly moved past the headline size and focused on the rate. The placement was reported at about 13.15% on average.
The cited yields were roughly 12.99% (2029), 13.05% (2033), 13.24% (2035) and 13.32% (2040). For long-term local-currency funding, that is an expensive commitment.
The“story behind the story” is the method. A direct placement skips an open auction, limiting price discovery and making it harder to show the state achieved the best terms.
Felipe Campos of Alianza Valores said Colombia is entering a new phase of financing, seeking new investors before rates climb further as large volumes of debt roll over next year. Anif's president, José Ignacio López, also criticized the lack of transparency.
Then came the question of who gained. One estimate put the“premium” near COP 500 billion, implying an immediate mark-to-market gain for the investor.
Another description said the sale was priced about 40 basis points above comparable bonds in the secondary market. The spillover is why the episode matters abroad. Sovereign yields anchor everything from mortgages to corporate loans.
With 10-year TES yields around 13.01%, above a cited mortgage rate near 12.4%, analysts warned banks can earn more by holding government paper than by lending to households, keeping credit tight.
President Gustavo Petro played down the significance, saying the issuance mainly refinanced maturing debt issued in the previous administration.
Critics replied that rollover still locks in new debt at today's rates, and sustainability is the real test as a reported COP 16.3 trillion budget gap nears. Reuters has reported officials exploring more direct placements, suggesting this may be a new template-not a one-off.
Colombia privately sold COP 23 trillion (about $6 billion) of TES bonds to one foreign investor, a record direct placement.
The reported average yield was about 13.15%, spanning maturities in 2029, 2033, 2035 and 2040.
When the state borrows at 13%, private credit often tightens, and currency risk can rise.
Colombia raised COP 23 trillion by selling peso-denominated TES bonds directly to a single foreign buyer kept confidential. The Finance Ministry hailed the transaction as a confidence vote.
Markets quickly moved past the headline size and focused on the rate. The placement was reported at about 13.15% on average.
The cited yields were roughly 12.99% (2029), 13.05% (2033), 13.24% (2035) and 13.32% (2040). For long-term local-currency funding, that is an expensive commitment.
The“story behind the story” is the method. A direct placement skips an open auction, limiting price discovery and making it harder to show the state achieved the best terms.
Felipe Campos of Alianza Valores said Colombia is entering a new phase of financing, seeking new investors before rates climb further as large volumes of debt roll over next year. Anif's president, José Ignacio López, also criticized the lack of transparency.
Then came the question of who gained. One estimate put the“premium” near COP 500 billion, implying an immediate mark-to-market gain for the investor.
Another description said the sale was priced about 40 basis points above comparable bonds in the secondary market. The spillover is why the episode matters abroad. Sovereign yields anchor everything from mortgages to corporate loans.
With 10-year TES yields around 13.01%, above a cited mortgage rate near 12.4%, analysts warned banks can earn more by holding government paper than by lending to households, keeping credit tight.
President Gustavo Petro played down the significance, saying the issuance mainly refinanced maturing debt issued in the previous administration.
Critics replied that rollover still locks in new debt at today's rates, and sustainability is the real test as a reported COP 16.3 trillion budget gap nears. Reuters has reported officials exploring more direct placements, suggesting this may be a new template-not a one-off.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment