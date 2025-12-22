Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Closes 0.7% Up


2025-12-22 08:06:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) turnover was at JD 7.6 million in Monday's trading, with 4 million shares changing hands through 3,456 transactions.
The general index rose to 3,530 points, 0.7 percent up.
The financial sector led gains, 0.94 percent up and services 0.46 percent, while the industrial sector dropped by 0.14 percent.
Among 111 companies, 31 saw their shares rise, while 34 dropped.

MENAFN22122025000117011021ID1110511973



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search