ASE Closes 0.7% Up

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) turnover was at JD 7.6 million in Monday's trading, with 4 million shares changing hands through 3,456 transactions.The general index rose to 3,530 points, 0.7 percent up.The financial sector led gains, 0.94 percent up and services 0.46 percent, while the industrial sector dropped by 0.14 percent.Among 111 companies, 31 saw their shares rise, while 34 dropped.

