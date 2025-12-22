Death Toll From Israeli Offensive On Gaza Rises To 70,937

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The casualty from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 70,937 killed and 171,192 injured.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said in its daily statistical report that 12 bodies arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including four new fatalities and eight recovered from under the rubble, along with seven injuries, during the past 48 hours.

The report indicated that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams have been unable to reach them.

The Ministry clarified that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on October 11th has reached 405, with 1,115 injuries.

It also noted that four citizens died as a result of a building collapse, bringing the total number of victims of building collapses caused by the recent storm to 15.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect on October 11th, following the withdrawal of the Israeli army from populated areas and military sites in the Gaza Strip and the commencement of the return of displaced persons to the northern part of the Strip. This was part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war on Gaza.