Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund (GFSIX) Surpasses $100M In Assets

Since its inception in 2018, GFSIX has been managed by Ian Lapey, an experienced portfolio manager who joined Gabelli following a successful career at Third Avenue Management. In addition to leading GFSIX, Mr. Lapey serves as a portfolio manager for several other funds under the Gabelli umbrella, bringing his deep expertise in financial services investing to the firm's clients.

About the Global Financial Services Fund (GFSIX):

The Fund is managed using Gabelli's Private Market Value with a Catalyst TM investment approach and seeks to identify attractive opportunities across the global financial services landscape, including banking, insurance, asset management, and related sectors.

Click here to learn more about GFSIX or scan the QR code below.









Contact





Ian Lapey

Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund (GFSIX)

P: 914-921-8437

E: ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before you invest. The Prospectus is available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the Fund,, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please visit or call 800-GABELLI.

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm.

One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580