Himachal Sets Target To Meet 90 Pc Energy Requirement Through Renewables, Says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 22 (IANS) Aiming to make the state self-reliant in the energy sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to meet more than 90 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy sources and to transform it into a Green Energy State by March 2026, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

At present, the annual energy consumption of the state is nearly 13,000 million units.

He said the state has witnessed a massive shift towards harnessing solar energy due to the green initiatives and has set a target to set up 500 MW of solar power projects within the next two years.

Under the Green Panchayat Programme, gram panchayats have been placed at the centre of this initiative under which 500 kw ground-mounted solar power projects will be installed in all panchayats, he said.

In the first phase, approval has been granted for setting up 500 kw solar power plants in 24 gram panchayats, and work has already commenced in 16 such panchayats. Under this programme, a total solar power generation target of 150 MW has been set.

The Pekhubela Solar Power Project in the Una district commenced commercial operations on April 15, 2024. So far, it has generated 79.03 million units of net electricity and earned revenue amounting to Rs 22.91 crore.

Generation from the Aghlour Solar Power Project in Una district started on May 21. The project has so far produced 5.89 million units of net electricity. The Bhanjal Solar Power Project in Una district began commercial operations on November 30, 2024, and has generated 8.57 million units of net electricity, earning revenue of Rs 3.10 crore to date.

Currently, three solar power projects with a combined capacity of 31 MW are in the execution stage, while four solar power projects with a total capacity of 41 MW are at the tendering stage. A 200 MW solar power plant will also be established on barren land in the Damtal area of Kangra district. Solar off-grid systems have been installed in 148 households under corporate social responsibility in remote and tribal villages, Mud, Langza, Hikkim and Kaumik in Spiti.

Further, under the First Come, First Served policy, solar power projects ranging from 250 kw to 5 MW are being allotted. Electricity generated from these projects will be purchased by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). So far, 547 investors have been allotted ground-mounted solar power projects with a total capacity of 595.97 MW. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have already been signed for projects with a capacity of 403.09 MW.

In addition, HIMURJA has allotted solar power projects with a total capacity of 728.4 MW to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd, out of which 150.13 MW capacity of rooftop-mounted solar projects has already been allocated.