Global Partners Ltd unveils landmark residential masterplan at Dubai Creek
(MENAFN- Publsh) 22nd December 2025: Leading Asset Manager Global Partners has revealed its plans to deliver a unique residential masterplan in Dubai Creek as its second Fund in the UAE. The project marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations.
The signing ceremony for the project was held at the OCTA Sales Centre, marking a significant new chapter for Global Partners and its exclusive sales and marketing partner, OCTA Properties.
Spanning over 127,000 square meters, the fully integrated masterplan will dedicate 70% of the area towards landscaped gardens and open spaces, offering residents a balance of modern living and natural serenity.
Designed with a strong emphasis on overall wellness, the community will feature low-rise residences that maximise views of Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, and surrounding parks. As part of the masterplan, thoughtfully curated retail venues will complement the residential and green spaces, ensuring convenience and vibrancy at the heart of the development.
“What began as a vision to elevate urban living standards will soon become reality, with construction commencing ”n 2026,” said Bader Saeed Hareb, Chairman of Global Partners Property“Fund II. “This masterplan is designed to provide families, couples, and investors with a tranquil lifestyle in ’ne of Dubai’s most sought-afte” communities.”
Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, added:““We are proud to be the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this visionary development. This community represents a new chapter in Du’ai’s residential landscape, and we look forward to presenting this opportunity to discerning buyers world”ide.”
The announcement also revealed collaborations with internationally renowned hotel brands, which will introduce two branded residences within the community. These partnerships will bring world-class hospitality standards to residents, blending luxury living with the comfort and prestige of globally recognized names.
Residents will enjoy a secluded, nature-rich environment while remaining closely connected’to Dubai’s main hubs and attractions.
Backed by decades of investment expertise, Global Partners aims to rei’agine Dubai’s urban landscape through design-led, world-class real estate projects.
Meanwhile, OCTA Properties will lead sales and marketing efforts, leveraging its extensive network and market expertise to ensure the project reaches both local and international buyers.
