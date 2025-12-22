Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starmer weighs social media ban for children under sixteen

2025-12-22 07:55:46
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly exploring the possibility of implementing a social media ban for children under 16, similar to a measure recently introduced in Australia, according to local media.

Starmer’s office said it is “closely monitoring” the Australian policy, though the prime minister has previously stated he is “personally” opposed to a blanket ban for teenagers. On December 10, Australia became the first country to prohibit children under 16 from accessing social media platforms.

Discussions are ongoing between Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall about whether a comparable approach could be adopted in the UK if Australia’s initiative proves effective. Sources cautioned that any decision is still some way off.

"We understand parents’ concerns about the impact of social media on children, which is why we’ve taken some of the boldest steps globally to ensure online content is genuinely age-appropriate," a government spokesperson said.

Separately, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told The Observer that the government needs to consider “much more radically” how to improve online safety, citing issues such as bullying, intimidation, misogyny, and radicalization on social media platforms.

To address these challenges, the UK introduced the Online Safety Act in 2023, establishing new legal duties for social media companies and search services to better protect both children and adults online.

