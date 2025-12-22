Lexeo Therapeutics To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the presentation.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 for the treatment of plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.
Media Response:
...
Investor Response:
Ashley Kaplowitz
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment