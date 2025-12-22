Lexeo Therapeutics To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics, will present at the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:30 AM PT in San Francisco, California.

The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 for the treatment of plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

