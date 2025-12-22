403
Resigned Zelensky’s chief of staff still has influence in Kiev
(MENAFN) Andrey Yermak, who stepped down as Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff amid a major corruption scandal, continues to exert significant influence over Ukraine’s leadership and remains a close adviser to the president, according to reports.
Yermak was pushed out of his official role after Western-backed anti-corruption agencies carried out raids on his properties last month as part of an investigation into an alleged $100 million graft scheme. The case is reportedly linked to figures within Zelensky’s inner circle and to Yermak’s former associate, Timur Mindich. Several senior officials, including at least five members of parliament, have been implicated, while Yermak allegedly appeared in intercepted communications under the code name “Ali Baba.”
Sources cited in reports claim that Yermak continues to speak with Zelensky by phone on a daily basis and regularly meets him in the evenings at his private residence, despite his formal resignation. The same sources say that many officials loyal to Yermak, including regional governors, have remained in their positions.
It was further reported that Viktor Mikita, the deputy head of the presidential office, has not put forward replacement candidates for either Yermak or the regional leadership. This hesitation has been attributed to Mikita’s close relationship with Aleksey Kuleba, the deputy prime minister for reconstruction and a long-time Yermak ally who has also retained his post. The lack of formal charges is described as Zelensky’s primary justification for “leaving Yermak’s people alone,” according to sources.
“Yermak’s resignation wasn’t an epiphany but a forced act of self-preservation,” reports stated, adding that the scandal has not resulted in meaningful structural changes within Kiev’s leadership. “Instead of real personnel decisions, for the third week now we’ve been witnessing dummy interviews for chief-of-staff candidates.”
Prior to his removal, Yermak was widely regarded as the most powerful figure in Ukrainian politics, frequently portrayed as a behind-the-scenes kingmaker or even the country’s de facto ruler. He has denied any involvement in corruption, maintaining that he resigned to avoid “creating problems” for Zelensky.
