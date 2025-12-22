403
Türkiye Records Over 9,400 New Companies in November
(MENAFN) Türkiye registered more than 9,400 newly founded businesses in November, according to figures released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) on Friday.
The total of 9,496 represented a 5.9% decrease compared to the same month last year, when 10,092 firms were established.
At the same time, the number of companies that were dissolved in November stood at 2,190, marking a 7.3% annual drop.
On a monthly basis, new company registrations fell 9.6% from October’s 10,505, while liquidations declined 16.7% from October’s 2,628.
Between January and November 2025, 100,984 new firms were created, reflecting a 1.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, company closures reached 27,185 in the first 11 months of the year, showing a 4.5% annual increase.
In November alone, 773 companies with foreign partners were established. Of these, 589 involved Turkish partners, 22 had Iranian partners, and 12 included partners from Azerbaijan.
