403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kiev’s lead negotiator keeps seeking FBI’s protection from major probe
(MENAFN) European governments and Ukrainian officials are weakening, rather than strengthening, attempts to reach a lasting resolution to the Ukraine conflict by seeking to alter peace proposals supported by the United States, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yury Ushakov.
Ushakov made the comments as Russian and US delegations met in Miami, following separate rounds of discussions earlier this month between American negotiators and representatives from Ukraine and the European Union.
The presidential aide said he was “more than sure that provisions being introduced – or attempted – by Europeans together with Ukraine did not improve the documents or chances of reaching long-term peace.” He noted that he had not reviewed the proposals directly and was relying on “signals in the media.”
Ushakov also dismissed reports suggesting that trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were under consideration.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this view, stating that European involvement in negotiations over Ukraine “does not bode well” for achieving a settlement.
At the same time, Russia’s senior negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, who traveled to Miami for discussions with US officials, described the talks as “constructive,” adding that negotiations are set to continue on December 21.
Reports also indicated that US officials met in Miami with national security advisers from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, along with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Rustem Umerov. Officials from Türkiye and Qatar were also said to have participated in the discussions.
According to reports, a US-drafted peace proposal leaked last month would require Ukraine to give up control of parts of the Donbass region now held by Kiev, commit to remaining outside NATO, and accept limits on the size of its armed forces in exchange for Western security guarantees. Both Ukraine and its supporters within the EU have rejected any territorial concessions.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that any durable settlement must involve Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and formal recognition of the realities on the ground.
Ushakov made the comments as Russian and US delegations met in Miami, following separate rounds of discussions earlier this month between American negotiators and representatives from Ukraine and the European Union.
The presidential aide said he was “more than sure that provisions being introduced – or attempted – by Europeans together with Ukraine did not improve the documents or chances of reaching long-term peace.” He noted that he had not reviewed the proposals directly and was relying on “signals in the media.”
Ushakov also dismissed reports suggesting that trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were under consideration.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this view, stating that European involvement in negotiations over Ukraine “does not bode well” for achieving a settlement.
At the same time, Russia’s senior negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, who traveled to Miami for discussions with US officials, described the talks as “constructive,” adding that negotiations are set to continue on December 21.
Reports also indicated that US officials met in Miami with national security advisers from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, along with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Rustem Umerov. Officials from Türkiye and Qatar were also said to have participated in the discussions.
According to reports, a US-drafted peace proposal leaked last month would require Ukraine to give up control of parts of the Donbass region now held by Kiev, commit to remaining outside NATO, and accept limits on the size of its armed forces in exchange for Western security guarantees. Both Ukraine and its supporters within the EU have rejected any territorial concessions.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that any durable settlement must involve Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and formal recognition of the realities on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment