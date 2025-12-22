Statistics Department, Women's Commission Launch Jordanian Women's Observatory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – The Department of Statistics and the Jordanian National Commission for Women signed a cooperation agreement to establish the Jordanian Women's Observatory, a national platform aimed at providing accurate statistical indicators on the status of Jordanian women and their participation across various sectors.In a statement issued Monday, the commission said the agreement seeks to develop both quantitative and qualitative indicators based on official data sources, as well as to design interactive dashboards that will serve as a national reference for women's data, enhancing transparency and facilitating access to information.Director General of the Department of Statistics Haider Freihat said the establishment of the observatory marks a strategic step in strengthening the national statistical system. He noted that the department will provide reliable indicators reflecting the realities of Jordanian women and their engagement in different fields, supporting decision-makers in formulating data-driven, evidence-based policies.Secretary General of the commission Maha Ali said the observatory constitutes a key national tool for monitoring progress in women's empowerment. She underscored that the partnership with the Department of Statistics will improve the availability of high-quality data, contributing to the development of policies and programs that support women's rights and expand their role in comprehensive development.The agreement falls within broader national efforts to enhance women-related statistical systems and to support their empowerment in political, economic, and social spheres.