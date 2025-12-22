Petra Authority, Jordanian-American Council Ink Tourism Cooperation Deal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 22 (Petra) – The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian-American Business Council to strengthen cooperation in support of sustainable tourism, increase visitor arrivals from the United States, and promote cultural exchange.In a statement issued Monday, the authority said the memorandum aims to expand cooperation in tourism promotion, development, and investment, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and build effective partnerships that highlight Petra's status as a global tourism destination and enhance its visibility in international markets, with positive spillovers for local economic development.During the signing ceremony, the chief commissioner of the PDTRA Fares Braizat said the agreement reflects the authority's commitment to expanding international partnerships and advancing sustainable tourism in Petra. He noted that cooperation with the council will contribute to promoting Jordanian tourism products, exchanging expertise, and opening new markets, supporting balanced development that benefits the local community.Regional director of the Jordanian-American Business Council Rawan Hiyari said the memorandum underscores the council's interest in strengthening economic and cultural relations between Jordan and the United States. She added that the partnership creates opportunities to advance joint initiatives, support sustainable tourism projects, and broaden cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests and deepen cultural exchange.