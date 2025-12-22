National Team Climbs Two Places In FIFA Ranking, Following Impressive Arab Cup Run

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-22 07:06:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Jordan's national football team advanced two positions in the latest FIFA World Rankings released Monday, reflecting its strong recent performances on the international stage.
The national side now ranks 64th globally, up from 66th in the previous edition of the rankings, marking a continued upward trajectory.
The improvement follows Jordan's notable showing in the Arab Cup, where the team finished as runners-up after a series of competitive performances, reinforcing its growing presence in regional and international football.

Jordan News Agency

