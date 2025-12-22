Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Conference On Digitalization, AI, And Media Literacy

2025-12-22 07:05:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a conference titled“Digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, and Media Literacy,” Trend reports.

The conference will feature speeches by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Laman Isganderova, Department Director at the MEDIA.

The conference continues with an in-depth discussion titled “Where Does Media Literacy Begin? A View From Different Perspectives,” examining the role of education, technology, and critical thinking in the modern media environment.

The event is expected to conclude with an award ceremony honoring the winners of an intellectual competition.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

