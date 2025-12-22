403
Kuwait Charity Signs Coop. Deal With UNICEF To Support Gaza Children
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society signed on Monday a cooperation deal with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support children in the Gaza Strip, with a contribution of USD 1 million, amid worsening humanitarian conditions.
Chairman of the Society's Board of Directors Jamal Al-Nouri told KUNA that the deal comes in light of the sharp deterioration of living conditions in Gaza, particularly for children who face severe shortages of food and medicine, in addition to growing health challenges.
He noted that children with disabilities are among the most affected, making urgent humanitarian intervention essential.
Al-Nouri said the Society is keen to implement its programs in cooperation with UN organizations as strategic partners capable of delivering assistance inside Gaza efficiently, despite significant access restrictions.
He explained that cooperation with UNICEF helps ensure that food and health supplies reach the most vulnerable groups.
Under the agreement, specialized food assistance will be provided to about 25,000 children, while health and medical services will support nearly 200,000 children through primary healthcare centers, contributing to strengthening the capacity of the health sector under current conditions.
He affirmed the Society's readiness to cooperate with all entities able to deliver aid to those affected in Gaza, within joint frameworks regulated by Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Al-Nouri highlighted the Society's ongoing food, health and relief programs in Gaza since the start of the crisis, praising the role of donors in Kuwait in sustaining these humanitarian efforts.
He commended the support extended by the Ministries of Social Affairs and Foreign Affairs to charitable societies, describing it as a key pillar in enhancing Kuwait's humanitarian role and reflecting the country's leading position in relief and charitable work. (end)
slm
