403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASEAN Fms Urge Cambodia, Thailand To Halt Hostilities, Return To Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to cease all forms of hostilities.
In a statement issued by Malaysia, the current chair of the bloc, the ministers called on both sides to restore mutual trust, return to dialogue, and work towards a peaceful and durable resolution to the ongoing border situation between the two countries.
The call was made during the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Special AMM) in Kuala Lumpur, which focused on ongoing frontier tensions between both sides.
The ministers also called on them to use bilateral mechanisms and the good offices of the ASEAN Chair, revive cooperation in humanitarian demining, and implement military de-escalation along the shared border under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).
In addition, the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region. (end)
aab
In a statement issued by Malaysia, the current chair of the bloc, the ministers called on both sides to restore mutual trust, return to dialogue, and work towards a peaceful and durable resolution to the ongoing border situation between the two countries.
The call was made during the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Special AMM) in Kuala Lumpur, which focused on ongoing frontier tensions between both sides.
The ministers also called on them to use bilateral mechanisms and the good offices of the ASEAN Chair, revive cooperation in humanitarian demining, and implement military de-escalation along the shared border under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).
In addition, the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment