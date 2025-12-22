Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASEAN Fms Urge Cambodia, Thailand To Halt Hostilities, Return To Dialogue


2025-12-22 07:03:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to cease all forms of hostilities.
In a statement issued by Malaysia, the current chair of the bloc, the ministers called on both sides to restore mutual trust, return to dialogue, and work towards a peaceful and durable resolution to the ongoing border situation between the two countries.
The call was made during the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Special AMM) in Kuala Lumpur, which focused on ongoing frontier tensions between both sides.
The ministers also called on them to use bilateral mechanisms and the good offices of the ASEAN Chair, revive cooperation in humanitarian demining, and implement military de-escalation along the shared border under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).
In addition, the meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region. (end)
aab


MENAFN22122025000071011013ID1110511577



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search