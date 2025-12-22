403
Bahrain Crown Prince: Ties With Kuwait Deep-Rooted, Built On Solidarity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa on Monday affirmed that the historic relations and close bonds between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait are grounded in firm foundations of cooperation and enduring brotherly solidarity.
The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the remarks came during the Crown Prince's meeting at Gudaibiya Palace with Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, in the presence of Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and senior officials.
The Crown Prince noted the steady growth and progress of bilateral cooperation across all fields, supported by the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in pursuit of shared aspirations.
Al-Mutairi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Amir, Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, wishing Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.
The Bahraini Crown Prince asked Al-Mutairi to relay his greetings to Kuwait's leadership and expressed best wishes for Kuwait's further advancement, underscoring the importance of expanding partnerships, mainly in media, culture, and youth to the benefit of both countries and peoples.
For his part, Al-Mutairi thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support in strengthening Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations and expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality, wishing Bahrain lasting success. (end)
