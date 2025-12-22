Global Data Center Construction Project Insights Report 2025: $157.8 Billion In The Pipeline - Track The Top 20 Projects Per Region By Value, Start Date, Scope And Stage Of Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the data center construction market include substantial investments in North America, driven by major US hyperscalers, and growth in edge data centers for latency-sensitive applications. The sector will see increased M&A activities, with significant pipelines also in Western Europe and North-East Asia.

This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of $157.8 billion. The pipeline of projects includes those with a value above $25 million, from pre-planning through to execution stages. The pipeline of projects is levelled at 36% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 64% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.

North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totalling $800.7 billion, of which $159.9 billion relates to projects already in the execution stage. Major US hyperscalers, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, continue to invest substantially in hyperscale facilities and the provision of cloud services. Meanwhile the increased need for localised data center infrastructure to support latency-sensitive applications has driven increased investment in "edge" data centers.

By the middle of the decade, most enterprise-generated data will be created and processed in remote data centers or the cloud. The next few years will also see increased mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, with special purpose acquisition companies already being created to buy up data centers. Western Europe's pipeline amounts to $351.7 billion, considerably ahead of North-East Asia with $149.5 billion

