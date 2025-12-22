Secura Bio Provides Corporate Update And Highlights Progress In Its Phase 3 TERZO Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Terzo remains on track for an interim data readout in early 2027, based on enrollment to date

Achieved >30% annual growth in U.S. net sales of COPIKTRATM through November

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. ( ), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today provided a corporate update, including an update on the encouraging enrollment progress in its ongoing Phase 3 TERZO study of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma (nTFHL).

The TERZO Phase 3 study of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in patients with R/R nTFHL is a multicenter, open label, randomized controlled study of duvelisib versus investigator's choice of gemcitabine or bendamustine. To date, the study has randomized 35 of the anticipated 124 patients and has activated 43 of the expected 45 sites across ten European countries. The Company initiated the study earlier this year, with the first patient dosed in June.

“We are encouraged by the significant momentum in our Phase 3 TERZO trial, driven by the dedication of our investigators and strong interest from patients with R/R nTFHL,” said Dr. Christiane Langer, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Secura Bio.“Having achieved 25% patient accrual already, the study is advancing at the top end of our expectations and keeps us on track for an interim data readout in early 2027.”

Additional 2025 Corporate Highlights:



National Comprehensive Cancer Network® added duvelisib to Clinical Practice Guidelines in Cutaneous Lymphoma for Mycosis Fungoides / Sézary Syndrome (MFSS)



Achieved >30% year-over-year annual growth in U.S. net sales of COPIKTRA year to date through November



Strengthened the management team with the addition of Christiane Langer, M.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs. Dr. Langer brings over 20 years of experience in clinical research and medical affairs having established deep expertise in hematology and oncology within corporate, commercial, and scientific communities.



Expanded the company's distribution territories and established patient access programs, including Puerto Rico, the European Union, United Kingdom and Israel



Moved the company's corporate headquarters to Berkley Heights, New Jersey from Nevada

Executing a robust and active Business Development program and are currently evaluating commercial-stage hematology and oncology programs to expand the company's commercial footprint



Chip Romp, President and CEO of Secura Bio commented,“Secura Bio has made exceptional progress this year across each of our strategic areas including clinical development, commercial growth, and business development. We continue to see strong sales growth in the U.S. and importantly have expanded our reach into new territories such as Puerto Rico, the EU, UK, and Israel. We are well-positioned to advance our mission and are actively pursuing new commercial opportunities in hematology and oncology. These achievements reflect our commitment to delivering innovative therapies to patients worldwide and continuing to build Secura Bio into a world-class biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of oncology assets.”

About TERZO

The Phase 3 TERZO study is a multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled study of duvelisib versus investigator's choice of gemcitabine or bendamustine in patients with R/R nTFHL. Patients in the European Union (CT: 2024-516605-23-00) and the United Kingdom (NCT06522737) will be randomized on a 1:1 basis and receive treatment until progressive disease (PD) or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, complete response rate, duration of response, number of participants with adverse events, and quality of life. The company expects to enroll approximately 124 patients with interim data from the study anticipated in early-2027.

About nodal T-Follicular Helper Cell Lymphoma

Nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphomas (nTFHL) comprise a group of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas that share common genetic, clinical, and cell of origin features. This group of lymphomas originates from a type of white blood cell called a T-follicular helper cell. nTFHLs generally occur in people aged 60 and older and are slightly more common in males. nTFHLs most commonly present with widespread, enlarged, typically painless lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, and/or groin. There are currently no well-established standards of care for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

About Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare group of non-Hodgkin lymphomas in which malignant T cells primarily involve the skin. The most common subtypes are mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS). Patients may experience persistent patches or plaques, tumors, diffuse skin redness, and often debilitating pruritus; in more advanced disease, malignant cells can also be detected in the blood, lymph nodes, and other organs. CTCL is typically chronic and relapsing, and treatment is individualized based on stage and symptoms, often requiring multiple lines of therapy over time.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning



Treatment-related mortality occurred in 15% of COPIKTRA-treated patients.

Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31%of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA. Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.



INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

Limitations of Use: COPIKTRA is not indicated or recommended for the treatment of any patients with CLL or SLL as initial or second line treatment due to an increased risk of treatment-related mortality.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts. Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS



CYP3A4 inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

CYP3A4 inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. CYP3A4 substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.



USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please see complete Prescribing information, including boxed warning, at: .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Investor Contact

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 619-986-1364

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Media Contact

Kit Rodophele

Ten Bridge Communications

Phone: 617-999-9620

...

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and the first US approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma pathways, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies. Treatment of T-cell lymphomas is a disease category for which COPIKTRA is not currently indicated. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit