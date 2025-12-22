403
Argentina Pushes For A Looser Mercosur As Europe Delays The Big Deal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Milei says Mercosur promised integration but delivered slow procedures and limited results.
He wants members to gain latitude to negotiate beyond the bloc, using the EU talks as Exhibit A.
Brazil is pushing for a near-term EU signature, but European resistance keeps delaying it.
At Mercosur's 67th summit, Javier Milei delivered a blunt audit. Speaking in Foz do Iguaçu on December 20, 2025, Argentina's president said the bloc still lacks the essentials: a true common market, effective free circulation, and real convergence of rules.
Instead, he argued, Mercosur multiplied internal obstacles and did not lift internal trade enough. Milei 's case is about time lost. He said bloc-wide decisionmaking turns negotiations into administration, with carve-outs and delays that burn years.
His remedy is“flexibility”: give each member more freedom to negotiate with third countries without waiting for full consensus. He paired that with a call for a simpler, modern, competitive tariff structure.
The European Union agreement is where the argument lands. Milei pointed to decades of talks with Europe that still have not produced a final signature, saying the delay exposes the weakness of Mercosur's all-or-nothing method.
For Brazil, the deal is strategic. Together, the two regions cover about 780 million people and roughly a quarter of global GDP.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said he hopes the pact can be signed in January, even as European leaders cite political pushback and pressure from farm groups.
Reuters reported Lula warning Brazil could walk away if talks keep stalling. If it lands, tariff schedules and standards across autos, machinery, and agriculture would shift quickly.
Even the summit's rollout showed competing instincts. Brazil broadcast live only Lula and foreign minister Mauro Vieira.
Milei's full remarks came later via Argentina's official channels, while Paraguay streamed in real time and takes Mercosur 's rotating presidency in January 2026 for six months.
Outside South America, the stakes are practical: this fight will shape how quickly the region can strike deals, attract investment, and set trade rules that companies can plan around.
