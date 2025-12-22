403
US attempts to intercept third oil tanker tied to Venezuela
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly moved to intercept another oil tanker allegedly connected to Venezuela, marking the third such attempt in less than two weeks. According to reports citing American officials, the US Coast Guard is in “active pursuit” of a vessel operating in international waters in the Caribbean Sea.
US officials claim the tanker is operating under a false flag, making it subject to a judicial seizure order. They describe the ship as part of Venezuela’s so-called “dark fleet,” which they allege is used to bypass Washington’s unilateral sanctions.
The vessel has not yet been boarded, but if the operation succeeds, it would represent the third interdiction since December 10. US forces previously seized the tanker Skipper, followed days later by another vessel, Centuries.
The latest interception effort follows President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a “total and complete” blockade targeting oil tankers under US sanctions entering or leaving Venezuela.
While US authorities have not officially named the ship, reports suggest the tanker involved is the Bella 1, which has previously been sanctioned for transporting Iranian oil. Officials said the vessel refused to comply with boarding requests and continued its voyage, triggering what one source described as an “active pursuit.”
These actions form part of a broader pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which has included an expanded US military presence in the region and dozens of American strikes on vessels accused of drug trafficking since September.
Venezuelan authorities have condemned the operations as acts of piracy, warning that the seizures amount to economic warfare designed to cripple the country’s oil-dependent economy. Caracas has accused Washington of pursuing regime change in order to gain control over Venezuela’s extensive oil reserves.
Russia and China have both cautioned that the growing US military activity risks fueling broader regional instability, urging restraint and adherence to international law.
