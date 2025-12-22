UK Online Retailing Market Report 2024-2029: Major Trends And Hot Issues, Major Players And Consumer Shopping Behaviour
The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2029 across key retail sectors.
In 2024, the UK online retail market saw notable growth, reflecting a steady performance but a slower pace compared to the previous five years. This suggests that the online sector is set to continue its upward trajectory, likely surpassing the overall retail market growth in the coming years. Key sectors and the rising appeal of marketplace formats are expected to contribute significantly to this growth, particularly in areas such as clothing and footwear.
Key Highlights
- The online health and beauty market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in 2025, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the online market out to 2029. Tesco saw a significant increase in market share from 2023 to 2024. With a robust online presence across multiple sectors, the retailer is emerging as a formidable omnichannel competitor in the online market. The online food & grocery sector is also poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2029. This growth will be driven by consumers opting to shop online to manage budgets, investments by grocers and broader ranges.
Report Scope
- The UK Online Retailing report provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the online channel, offering insights into consumer behaviour, economic factors affecting the channel and retailer performance. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the future of the online market in the UK.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of different sectors online and the issues affecting the online market to ensure you capitalise on high growth areas such as click & collect and third-party pickup in a given sector. Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products to capitalise on the growth in the online market. Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector, enabling you to better compete with market leading players and enhance your own online propositions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
KEY TRENDS
- UK Online Market drivers UK Online Market inhibitors Key Trends: Mobile Apps Key Trends: Integrated Payment Options Key Trends: Returns Crisis Key Trends: Competition from Online Pureplays Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029e
- UK Online Market, five year growth 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Online Market Size, 2019-2029e UK Online Growth vs Total Retail Growth, 2019-2029e UK Online Share of Total Retail, 2019-2029e UK Online Non-Food Share of Non-Food Retail, 2019-2029e UK Fulfilment Method Share of Online Retail, 2019, 2024, & 2029e
SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2022-2029e
- Key sector trends UK Online Sector Growth %, 2024-2029e UK Online Market by Sector %, 2019-2029e UK Online Market Sector Value and Forecast, 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Online Sector Penetration %, 2024 UK Home Delivery & Digital Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Click & Collect Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Third-Party Pickup Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Online Returns Market by Sector, 2019, 2024 & 2029e UK Online Clothing & Footwear Market, 2019-2029e UK Clothing & Footwear Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Food & Grocery Market, 2019-2029e UK Food & Grocery Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Electricals Market, 2019-2029e UK Electricals Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Health & Beauty Market, 2019-2029e UK Health & Beauty Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Market, 2019-2029e UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Homewares Market, 2019-2029e UK Homewares Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online DIY & Gardening Market, 2019-2029e UK DIY & Gardening Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e UK Online Other Market, 2019-2029e UK Other Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILER USAGE
- Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2024 Market Shares of Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2023, 2024 & 2025e Top 10 Retailers Purchased from by Sector, 2025 Retailer Profiles: Marks & Spencer and Screwfix Retailer Profiles: John Lewis & Partners and Tesco Retailers to Watch
CONSUMERS
- Key consumer trends UK Online Shopper Penetration & Profile, 2025 UK Online Books Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Clothing Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online DIY Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Electricals Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Entertainment Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Fashion Accessories Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Fine Jewellery Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Food & Grocery Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Footwear Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Gardening Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Greeting Cards Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Health & Beauty Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Homewares Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Pet Care Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Sports Equipment Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Stationery Shopper Penetration, 2025 UK Online Toys & Games Shopper Penetration, 2025 Channel Preference Online Shopping Drivers, 2025 Device Penetration, 2025 Online Order Fulfilment, 2025 Online Returns Method Usage, 2025 Consumer preference for online channel by sector, 2025 Factors that influence consumers to shop instore instead of online, 2025 Consumer channel purchases by sector, 2025 Online Returns, 2025 Statements about online retail trends, 2025 Statements about cyberattacks, 2025 Statements about online trust, 2025
Companies Featured
- Adidas Aldi Amazon American Express American Golf Apple Argos ASDA ASOS B&M B&Q Blackwells Boots Card Factory Clintons Co-op Currys Damson Madder Dobbies Dunelm Fabletics Facebook Fortnum & Mason FunkyPigeon GAME Google H&M H.Samuel Halfords Harrods Hobbycraft Holland & Barrett Home Bargains Hotel Chocolat Iceland IKEA InPost Instagram JD Sports John Lewis & Partners Jollyes Klarna Kobo Lego Lidl Marks & Spencer Mastercard Moonpig Morrisons Next Nike Nothing Ocado Pandora PayPal Pets at Home Poundland Primark Reiss Sainsbury's Screwfix Shein Sketchers Smyths Toys Sosandar Sports Direct Steam Superdrug Swarovski inc. Cadenzza Temu Tesco The Diamond Store The Entertainer The Range The Works Thortful Tiffany & Co. TikTok TK Maxx Toolstation Visa Waitrose & Partners Warren James Waterstones Wayfair WH Smith Wickes World of Books YouTube Zara ZOE Zooplus
