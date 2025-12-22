UK Online Retailing Market Report 2024-2029: Major Trends And Hot Issues, Major Players And Consumer Shopping Behaviour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the UK online retail market include tapping into the growing sectors of health & beauty and online food & grocery, driven by budget-conscious consumers and grocer investments. Emphasizing marketplace formats, omnichannel strategies, and click & collect services can enhance competitive positioning.

The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2029 across key retail sectors.

In 2024, the UK online retail market saw notable growth, reflecting a steady performance but a slower pace compared to the previous five years. This suggests that the online sector is set to continue its upward trajectory, likely surpassing the overall retail market growth in the coming years. Key sectors and the rising appeal of marketplace formats are expected to contribute significantly to this growth, particularly in areas such as clothing and footwear.

The online health and beauty market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in 2025, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the online market out to 2029.

Tesco saw a significant increase in market share from 2023 to 2024. With a robust online presence across multiple sectors, the retailer is emerging as a formidable omnichannel competitor in the online market. The online food & grocery sector is also poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2029. This growth will be driven by consumers opting to shop online to manage budgets, investments by grocers and broader ranges.

The UK Online Retailing report provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the online channel, offering insights into consumer behaviour, economic factors affecting the channel and retailer performance. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the future of the online market in the UK.

Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of different sectors online and the issues affecting the online market to ensure you capitalise on high growth areas such as click & collect and third-party pickup in a given sector.

Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products to capitalise on the growth in the online market. Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector, enabling you to better compete with market leading players and enhance your own online propositions.

Executive summary

KEY TRENDS



UK Online Market drivers

UK Online Market inhibitors

Key Trends: Mobile Apps

Key Trends: Integrated Payment Options

Key Trends: Returns Crisis

Key Trends: Competition from Online Pureplays Strategies for success

MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029e



UK Online Market, five year growth 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Online Market Size, 2019-2029e

UK Online Growth vs Total Retail Growth, 2019-2029e

UK Online Share of Total Retail, 2019-2029e

UK Online Non-Food Share of Non-Food Retail, 2019-2029e UK Fulfilment Method Share of Online Retail, 2019, 2024, & 2029e

SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2022-2029e



Key sector trends

UK Online Sector Growth %, 2024-2029e

UK Online Market by Sector %, 2019-2029e

UK Online Market Sector Value and Forecast, 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Online Sector Penetration %, 2024

UK Home Delivery & Digital Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Click & Collect Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Third-Party Pickup Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Online Returns Market by Sector, 2019, 2024 & 2029e

UK Online Clothing & Footwear Market, 2019-2029e

UK Clothing & Footwear Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Food & Grocery Market, 2019-2029e

UK Food & Grocery Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Electricals Market, 2019-2029e

UK Electricals Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Health & Beauty Market, 2019-2029e

UK Health & Beauty Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Market, 2019-2029e

UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Homewares Market, 2019-2029e

UK Homewares Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online DIY & Gardening Market, 2019-2029e

UK DIY & Gardening Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

UK Online Other Market, 2019-2029e UK Other Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILER USAGE



Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2024

Market Shares of Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2023, 2024 & 2025e

Top 10 Retailers Purchased from by Sector, 2025

Retailer Profiles: Marks & Spencer and Screwfix

Retailer Profiles: John Lewis & Partners and Tesco Retailers to Watch

CONSUMERS



Key consumer trends

UK Online Shopper Penetration & Profile, 2025

UK Online Books Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Clothing Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online DIY Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Electricals Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Entertainment Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Fashion Accessories Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Fine Jewellery Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Food & Grocery Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Footwear Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Gardening Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Greeting Cards Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Health & Beauty Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Homewares Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Pet Care Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Sports Equipment Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Stationery Shopper Penetration, 2025

UK Online Toys & Games Shopper Penetration, 2025

Channel Preference

Online Shopping Drivers, 2025

Device Penetration, 2025

Online Order Fulfilment, 2025

Online Returns Method Usage, 2025

Consumer preference for online channel by sector, 2025

Factors that influence consumers to shop instore instead of online, 2025

Consumer channel purchases by sector, 2025

Online Returns, 2025

Statements about online retail trends, 2025

Statements about cyberattacks, 2025 Statements about online trust, 2025

