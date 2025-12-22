403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold, Silver Reach Historic Highs
(MENAFN) On Monday, gold and silver prices climbed to unprecedented levels as escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela fueled investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold rose by nearly 2% at 0700GMT, hitting a record $4,420.35 per ounce and surpassing its previous peak in October. Over the course of this year, gold has surged about 70%, driven by trade disputes, geopolitical instability, and monetary easing by central banks.
Silver also advanced, gaining 3% to reach $69.5 per ounce—a new all-time high. Over the past year, silver prices have skyrocketed more than 130%.
Market analysts note that expectations of lower interest rates, heightened demand, and tighter supply conditions are likely to sustain the upward momentum in precious metals. The latest rally reflects a broader trend, as investors increasingly turn to tangible assets amid concerns about slowing global economic growth. Anticipation of further U.S. rate cuts in 2026 has also reinforced this demand.
Geopolitical risks added further pressure. Reports over the weekend indicated that the U.S. was preparing to intercept a third vessel off Venezuela’s coast, intensifying uncertainty.
President Donald Trump has expanded Washington’s oversight of Venezuela, claiming the country channels oil revenues into illegal immigration and narcotics trafficking operations targeting the U.S.
Gold rose by nearly 2% at 0700GMT, hitting a record $4,420.35 per ounce and surpassing its previous peak in October. Over the course of this year, gold has surged about 70%, driven by trade disputes, geopolitical instability, and monetary easing by central banks.
Silver also advanced, gaining 3% to reach $69.5 per ounce—a new all-time high. Over the past year, silver prices have skyrocketed more than 130%.
Market analysts note that expectations of lower interest rates, heightened demand, and tighter supply conditions are likely to sustain the upward momentum in precious metals. The latest rally reflects a broader trend, as investors increasingly turn to tangible assets amid concerns about slowing global economic growth. Anticipation of further U.S. rate cuts in 2026 has also reinforced this demand.
Geopolitical risks added further pressure. Reports over the weekend indicated that the U.S. was preparing to intercept a third vessel off Venezuela’s coast, intensifying uncertainty.
President Donald Trump has expanded Washington’s oversight of Venezuela, claiming the country channels oil revenues into illegal immigration and narcotics trafficking operations targeting the U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment