Series Of Explosions Rocks Mariupol
“Mariupol. A series of explosions. Central and Prymorskyi districts. We are seeing traces of air defense activity in the sky. We are clarifying the details,” Andriushchenko wrote.Read also: DIU: Russia adapts Molniia drone for aerial reconnaissance
As reported, Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military-logistical hub.
