Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Series Of Explosions Rocks Mariupol


2025-12-22 06:07:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, according to Ukrinform.

“Mariupol. A series of explosions. Central and Prymorskyi districts. We are seeing traces of air defense activity in the sky. We are clarifying the details,” Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military-logistical hub.

UkrinForm

