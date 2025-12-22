Kitron Signs €7M Agreement With New Customer Within Autonomous Systems For The Defence Industry
Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with production to take place at European Kitron facilities.
“This order underlines Kitron's solid and growing position in the autonomous systems industry, where fast ramp-up and scalability are key abilities combined with high quality and reliability, which is the core of the Kitron business model. This supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in this domain,” says Hasse Faxe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kitron.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hasse Faxe, CCO, tel. +45 4110 9433
Email: ...
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.
