Palestinian Killed By Israeli Drone Fire In Eastern Gaza

Gaza, Dec. 22 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was killed on Monday morning after being shot by an Israeli drone in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.Palestinian sources said that an Israeli drone opened fire on a civilian in the Yellow Line area of Shuja'iyya, resulting in his death.

