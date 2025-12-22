Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Killed By Israeli Drone Fire In Eastern Gaza


2025-12-22 05:25:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Dec. 22 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was killed on Monday morning after being shot by an Israeli drone in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Palestinian sources said that an Israeli drone opened fire on a civilian in the Yellow Line area of Shuja'iyya, resulting in his death.

Jordan News Agency

