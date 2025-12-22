Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz Arrives In Azerbaijan
On December 22, the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, arrived in Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that a guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in his honor, with the state flags of both countries displayed.
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other senior officials welcomed Vice President Yilmaz.
