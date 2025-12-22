Blackrock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2026. BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for all funds. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease between December 16, 2025 and December 29, 2025 or may change due to other factors. Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.05000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.05300 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.11400 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.06400 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.13813 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.14336 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.15630 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.24585 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03300 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03700 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.26409 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.33928 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.13400 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.57534 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05800 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.12508 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.12024 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07400 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.73436 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.13731 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.07300 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.16363 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.22368 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.21204 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.29271 iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT 0.00000 iShares Bitcoin ETF(1) IBIT.U 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 0.22995 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.25879 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.18742 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.21384 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.31756 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.23447 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.20726 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.08000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.10302 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.06900 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.12400 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.12700 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.09000 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 4.83705 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.01083 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.26773 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.14199 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.22697 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.18130 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.05793 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.40312 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.29618 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.09359 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.06840 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.15639 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.12100 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00242 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 1.11921 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.30173 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10194 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.07417 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.06763 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.10900 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.15875 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.35769 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.26967 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.41452 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.30260 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.17827 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.30439 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.11400 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.51619 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.98825 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.15733 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.20536 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.20304 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.31555 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.26029 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.24171 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.11300 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI 0.20172 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U 0.16222 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX 0.19110 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.14800 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.04500 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04900 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.17407 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.04100 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.60096 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.20651 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.00762 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07500 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.92139 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.07500 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.07800 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.08300 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.28100 iShares India Index ETF XID 6.95500 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.07000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.22130 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.69364 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.22203 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07007 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.02384 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.23947 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.17466 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.04077 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.20276 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.54425 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.39476 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.47137 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.10596 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.08818 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.24120 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.17598 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.26446 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.49147 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.37301 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06400 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.05400 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.11437 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.08347 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.12415 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.08966 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06800 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04900 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.07000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.14407 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.20634 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.28425 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.26723 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.06200 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.12300 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.23748 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.17012 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.10811 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.20246 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.22966 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.20468 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.55599 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.26388 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.07595 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.04800 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.19908 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.23921 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.17231 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.24117 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.12203 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.16440 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.13300 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.09400 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH 0.16753 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT 0.14516 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U 0.10567 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.15162 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.48767 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.35926 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC 0.25194 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U 0.18305 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.09831 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.15198 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.10100 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.35203 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.25772 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.17867 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.84942

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

