Russian General Killed In Moscow Car Bombing, Investigators Blame Ukraine

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the General Staff's operational training department, was killed in a car bombing in Moscow.

Security officials said an explosive device had been planted inside his vehicle and detonated in the morning, killing the senior officer at the scene.

State news agency TASS reported that investigators have accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, an allegation Kyiv has not publicly responded to.

Investigators said they are questioning eyewitnesses and analysing surveillance camera footage from the area as the criminal probe continues.

The killing is among the most high-profile attacks on a senior Russian military figure inside Moscow since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia has reported a rise in targeted attacks and suspected sabotage operations in recent months, often blaming Ukrainian intelligence services.

Analysts say the incident highlights growing security strains within Russia as the conflict with Ukraine drags into its fourth year.

