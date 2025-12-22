Ashes 2025: Travis Head Gives Icy Retort To Stuart Broad's 'Worst Australian Team' Jibe After Series Win

Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head took a subtle dig at the former England pacer Stuart Broad's 'worst Australian side' remark following the Ashes 2025 series win. The hosts Australia successfully clinched the Ashes 2025 series with an 82-run win over England in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, December 21.

Australia were already leading the series 2-0 with victories in Perth and Brisbane, under the leadership of stand-in captain Steve Smith. After Pat Cummins returned to lead the side in a crucial Adelaide Test of the Ashes 2025, Australia secured a commanding victory over the Ben Stokes-led England and took a 3-0 unassailable series lead with two matches left to play in Melbourne and Sydney. With an Ashes 2025 series, Australia successfully retained the urn for the third time on the trot.

Since the Ashes defeat to England in 2015, Australia have gone on to dominate the series, retaining the urn three times in a row. England, on the other hand, are still searching for their Ashes series win in a decade, struggling to overcome Australia's dominance.

Stuart Broad's 'Fact' Backfired After England's Ashes Defeat

England's defeat in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series has become a major talking point for fans and pundits alike, as the Ben Stokes-led side failed to overcome Australia's sheer dominance in the last three matches. However, what caught the attention of the Australian cricket fans was Stuart Broad's remark ahead of the Ashes 2025.

A month before the commencement of the first Test of the Ashes series, Broad was confident of England reclaiming their urn after a decade, while calling the Australian team 'the worst side' since 2010.

“It's probably the worst Australian team since 2010, when England last won, and it's the best English team since then. That's not an opinion, it's a fact.” Broad said on his former England teammate Jos Buttler's podcast 'For The Love of Cricket.'

The last time England won the Ashes series on Australian soil was in 2010, and since then, Australia has remained unbeaten at home, continuing their decade-long dominance over the visitors.

Travis Head's Dig at Broad's Remarks

Following Australia's Ashes series win against England, Travis Head did not hesitate to troll Stuart Broad for his remarks before the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth Opener.

Taking to his Instagram story, Travis Head posted a picture of himself and Australia skipper Pat Cummins enjoying a drink in Adelaide and mocked Broad's pre-Ashes series remark against the hosts.

“Is it 2010 yet?” Head wrote on Instagram story.

Australia will look to continue their dominance when they take on England in the fourth Ashes 2025 Test, which is a Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 26.