Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Announces New Dates And Opens Registration For Inaugural Congress Set For February 2026

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Africa ( ) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its Inaugural Zamba Heritage Initiative Congress, rescheduled to February 10–12, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya. Originally planned for September 2025, the Congress was postponed to ensure broader participation and alignment with key continental priorities.

Under the theme “From Commitment to Action: Africa's Forest Legacy for All Forever,” the Congress will convene government leaders, private sector actors, civil society, and development partners to accelerate action for sustainable forest management, restoration, and inclusive green growth across Africa.

Key Highlights:



High-level dialogues on climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Launch of innovative forest finance mechanisms and investment opportunities. Regional cooperation to advance commitments under international and continental frameworks.

Registration is now open at:



Join us in shaping Africa's forest future.

Elephants at a clearing near FSC certified forest in the Republic of Congo Jonathan Perugia



Media Contact:

Israel Bionyi

Senior Regional Communications Manager

T: +49 (0) 228 367 66 0

F: +49 (0) 228 367 66 65