Israel Launches Airstrikes on Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out air and ground operations across the Gaza Strip early Monday, striking the southern city of Rafah and pushing into a refugee camp in central Gaza, moves described as violations of the existing ceasefire agreement.
Local sources told media that Israeli warplanes hit multiple locations in Rafah before dawn, while artillery fire and gunfire from military vehicles targeted northern parts of the city at the same time.
Further north, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers advanced into the Jabalia refugee camp, an area Israeli forces had previously withdrawn from under the terms of the ceasefire.
According to the same sources, Israeli quadcopter drones opened heavy fire as troops used bulldozers to demolish several buildings before later pulling out of the camp.
In Gaza City, Israeli military vehicles positioned inside the Israeli-controlled yellow zone fired toward residential neighborhoods in the eastern sections of the city.
No casualties were immediately reported.
Despite the ceasefire taking effect on Oct. 10, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of violations across the Gaza Strip, actions that have resulted in the deaths of 401 Palestinians.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — and wounded more than 171,000 others.
