Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Albanese Issues Apology After Bondi Beach Tragedy

Albanese Issues Apology After Bondi Beach Tragedy


2025-12-22 04:40:48
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday formally expressed regret for the recent Bondi Beach massacre and revealed extensive reform initiatives.

At a press briefing held at Parliament House in Canberra, Premier Albanese emphasized that his administration would dedicate daily efforts to safeguarding the Australian population.

"I feel the weight of responsibility for an atrocity that happened whilst I'm prime minister. And I'm sorry," he stated to journalists, referencing a transcript shared on the prime minister’s official website.

Albanese introduced a collection of legislative plans designed to reinforce protections against hate-related offenses and extremist behavior, highlighting the importance of wide-ranging dialogue with both communities and Parliament.

The outlined proposals involve establishing a harsher criminal category for hate preaching that incites violence toward protected groups, alongside tougher punishments for hate speech, violent advocacy, and acts of property damage.

Authorities are also weighing the option of granting powers to revoke visas for individuals involved in hate speech, displaying hate insignia, or affiliating with terrorist or outlawed organizations.

The prime minister further noted that amendments to the Customs Act are being considered to prohibit extremist publications or hate symbols.

Albanese concluded by stressing that state and territorial leaders are collaborating to synchronize adjustments to firearm legislation.

MENAFN22122025000045017167ID1110510916



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search