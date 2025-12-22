403
UK Denounces Approval of New Settlements in West Bank
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the United Kingdom strongly criticized Israel’s decision to authorize 19 additional illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"The UK condemns the Israeli government’s approval of 19 new settlements in Palestine. These are illegal under international law," stated Hamish Falconer, Britain’s minister for the Middle East, in a post on the US social media platform X.
His comments followed the Israeli Cabinet’s endorsement of a plan for 19 new settlements in the West Bank, raising the total number of newly sanctioned settlements in recent years to 69, according to far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
"This risks undermining the 20 Point Plan and prospects for the long-term peace and security that only a two-state solution can deliver," Falconer cautioned, referencing US President Donald Trump’s framework to resolve the Gaza conflict.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000, according to Palestinian sources.
In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands unlawful and calling for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
