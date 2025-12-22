403
Tokyo Stocks Close Monday with Gains
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher on Monday, with the Nikkei index briefly surging by over 2%, driven by strong gains in major technology shares that tracked the momentum of their U.S. counterparts from late last week.
The Nikkei Stock Average, Japan's benchmark 225-issue index, rose 895.18 points, or 1.81%, closing at 50,402.39.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index advanced 21.51 points, or 0.64%, finishing at 3,405.17.
On the market, semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks, including Advantest and SoftBank Group, saw significant gains, fueled by optimism over rising demand. Additionally, financial sector shares, particularly bank stocks, experienced a boost amid expectations of higher profits from increased borrowing costs, analysts noted.
In a related development, Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield surged to 2.100% on Monday, marking its highest level since February 1999. This rise comes amid speculation that the Bank of Japan may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes.
