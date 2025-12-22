Abu Dhabi's Health Festival Helps Residents Of All Ages Beat Lifestyle Challenges

When Abu Dhabi resident Nova Lijoy accompanied her friends to Hudairiyat Island last weekend for a new festival in town, she had no idea what to expect. However, she ended up spending more than five hours at the venue, saying it was one of the best health-related events she has attended.

“I went with my friend and her children just to check the event out,” she said.“But we ended up staying till late in the evening because it was so much fun. There were so many activities for children as well as adults. I have never been to an event before that makes fitness so fun.”

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi launched the Festival of Health (FOH) in various parts of the Capital to bring healthy living closer to people's everyday lives. Scheduled to be held during the weekends at various parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the festival is expected to attract up to 30,000 visitors.

“The festival is a space where individuals and families can experience health through movement, food, rest, and connection in a way that feels natural and enjoyable,” said Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).“It encourages people to pause, engage, and reconnect with their wellbeing.”

The festival will take place across all three regions of the emirate: from December 12–16 on Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, December 19–21 at Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra, and December 26–28 at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain.

Health challenges

According to Dr Omniyat, one of the key focuses of FOH is to tackle some of the most common lifestyle-related challenges affecting communities today, including physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary habits, poor sleep quality, and increasing levels of stress.

“These challenges are closely linked to long-term health outcomes, but they are also areas where small, consistent changes can have a significant impact,” she said.“The Festival of Health addresses these challenges by helping people understand them in a practical way and by showing how healthier habits can fit into daily routines.”

She said that to do this, the festival was designed to make it appealing to attendees of all ages.“It is for everyone - children, young people, adults, families, and older members of the community,” she said.“It recognises that health looks different at different stages of life, and that meaningful change happens when the whole community is engaged.”

The event features over 140 diverse activities and sets a unified, cross-sector roadmap to make healthy living easier and more accessible for everyone.

Turning awareness into action

One of the festival's strengths lies in its ability to move beyond awareness and inspire real behaviour change. Rather than simply sharing information, the event allows participants to actively engage - to try, feel, and engage rather than simply listen or read.

“When people move together, cook together, relax together, and learn together, health becomes social and relatable,” Dr Omniyat noted.“This shared experience builds confidence, reduces barriers, and makes it more likely that people will continue these habits long after the festival ends.”

She added that success of the festival is not measured by attendance figures alone. Instead, the focus is on meaningful engagement, quality interactions, and sustained interest in healthier behaviours.“The Festival of Health is part of a broader ecosystem of programmes and policies,” she said.“It's real impact lies in how it connects people to long-term community health initiatives and encourages ongoing participation.”