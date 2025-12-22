Seef Properties Brings D'lish Café To Al Liwan

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Seef Properties has signed a lease agreement with UAE-based D'lish Café to open the brand's first outlet in Bahrain at Al Liwan, adding a new premium food and beverage concept to the mixed-use destination in the Seef District of Manama. The deal underscores continued demand for curated dining experiences within lifestyle-led developments and reflects a broader push by property owners to anchor retail assets with recognisable regional brands.

The café, known for its contemporary menu and design-led spaces, is expected to occupy a prominent location within Al Liwan, a development that blends retail, leisure, dining, and community spaces. Executives involved in the agreement said the move aligns with Al Liwan's positioning as a social hub rather than a conventional shopping centre, where food-led concepts play a central role in footfall generation and dwell time.

Seef Properties described the agreement as part of a wider strategy to deepen its portfolio of lifestyle tenants that appeal to both residents and visitors. The company has been recalibrating its leasing mix across assets to prioritise experiential retail, particularly dining formats that combine casual accessibility with premium presentation. Al Liwan, which hosts a range of cafés, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, has emerged as a flagship for that approach.

For D'lish Café, the Bahrain opening marks its first international expansion, signalling confidence in the kingdom's dining market and its ability to support differentiated concepts. The brand has built a following in the UAE by focusing on high-quality ingredients, visually distinctive interiors, and menus designed to cater to breakfast, lunch, and evening socialising. Industry observers note that such all-day dining formats have gained traction across Gulf cities as consumer preferences shift towards flexible, experience-driven venues.

See also UAE biofuel push gains momentum with new SAF lab

Executives familiar with the project said the Bahrain outlet will mirror the brand's core identity while incorporating local design cues to resonate with the Al Liwan setting. Fit-out work is expected to proceed in line with Seef Properties' guidelines for sustainability, accessibility, and integration with surrounding public spaces. While an opening date has not been formally announced, preparations are under way to align the launch with peak seasonal footfall at the destination.

The agreement comes at a time when Bahrain's retail real estate sector is navigating structural changes driven by evolving consumer behaviour. Traditional mall formats have faced pressure from e-commerce and shifting spending patterns, prompting developers to emphasise food, leisure, and community experiences that cannot be replicated online. Analysts tracking the sector say developments that successfully curate strong dining line-ups are better positioned to maintain occupancy levels and rental stability.

Al Liwan's tenant mix reflects that strategy, with food and beverage outlets accounting for a significant share of leasable space. The addition of D'lish Café is expected to complement existing concepts by targeting a demographic that values premium yet approachable dining. Seef Properties executives have previously indicated that tenant selection is guided by brand strength, operational track record, and the ability to contribute to a cohesive destination experience rather than standalone retail performance.

For D'lish Café, the Bahrain market offers exposure to a consumer base known for high per-capita spending on dining and a strong café culture. Manama's Seef District, in particular, attracts a mix of residents, office workers, and visitors, providing a diversified customer base. Market analysts note that UAE-based brands expanding into Bahrain often view the kingdom as a strategic entry point for broader regional growth due to regulatory familiarity and cultural alignment.

See also SkyGrid and High Lander forge UAE air-mobility alliance

The partnership also highlights increasing cross-border collaboration within the Gulf's retail and hospitality sectors. As regional brands mature, developers are leveraging these names to differentiate projects and reinforce destination branding. At the same time, café and restaurant operators are seeking locations that offer built-in footfall and a lifestyle context aligned with their brand positioning.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.