Saipem Secures Major Qatarenergy LNG Offshore Contract

Italy's Saipem has clinched a multi-billion-dollar offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from QatarEnergy LNG, marking one of the largest project awards in the global energy services sector and reinforcing Doha's long-term expansion plans for liquefied natural gas production.

The Milan-based engineering group said the overall value of the contract is about $4 billion, with Saipem's share estimated at roughly $3.1 billion. The remaining portion of the work will be executed by China's Offshore Oil Engineering Co, which is partnering on the project. The contract spans around five years and covers offshore facilities linked to QatarEnergy LNG's upstream and export infrastructure.

The award places Saipem at the centre of one of the most ambitious LNG development programmes underway globally. QatarEnergy LNG has been steadily advancing large-scale projects designed to lift the country's LNG production capacity well beyond current levels, consolidating its position as the world's leading exporter amid strong long-term demand projections from Asia and Europe.

Under the terms disclosed by Saipem, offshore installation operations are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030. These activities will be carried out using the company's De He construction vessel, a heavy-lift asset designed for complex offshore installations. The extended timeline reflects both the scale of the project and the sequencing required to integrate offshore facilities with onshore processing and liquefaction units.

For Saipem, the contract provides long-term revenue visibility and strengthens its backlog at a time when engineering and construction firms are competing intensely for large energy projects. The company has been repositioning its portfolio over the past few years, balancing traditional hydrocarbons work with offshore wind, carbon capture and other energy-transition initiatives. Large LNG contracts, however, remain a core earnings driver, particularly in the Middle East, where state-backed producers continue to invest heavily.

The partnership with Offshore Oil Engineering Co underscores the increasingly international nature of mega energy projects. Chinese contractors have become prominent participants in LNG and offshore developments worldwide, offering scale and competitive pricing, while European engineering firms contribute technical expertise and specialised vessels. Industry analysts see such joint ventures as a pragmatic response to the rising complexity and capital intensity of offshore projects.

QatarEnergy LNG's award strategy also reflects a preference for spreading risk across multiple contractors while ensuring access to proven offshore capabilities. The North Field expansion programme, which underpins many of Qatar's LNG investments, involves extensive offshore platforms, pipelines and subsea systems, all of which require specialised installation and integration over several years.

Energy market observers note that LNG producers are pressing ahead with capacity additions despite debates over the pace of the global energy transition. Long-term supply contracts signed with buyers in Asia and Europe have provided confidence that demand will remain robust well into the 2030s, even as renewable energy expands. For engineering firms like Saipem, this translates into sustained opportunities in gas-related infrastructure, particularly in politically stable, capital-rich regions such as the Gulf.

The contract win is also significant for Saipem's fleet utilisation. The planned deployment of the De He vessel in the latter part of the decade allows the company to optimise scheduling across its offshore assets, which include heavy-lift, pipelay and subsea construction vessels. Efficient fleet planning has become increasingly important as vessel costs rise and availability tightens across the offshore industry.

While execution risks remain inherent in projects of this magnitude, Saipem has pointed to its long track record in Qatar and the broader Middle East as a mitigating factor. The company has previously delivered offshore platforms, pipelines and onshore facilities in the region, building relationships with national energy companies and regulators that are critical for project delivery.

