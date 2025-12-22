Cinema Turns Nations Into Dream Destinations: Filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali At Global Tourism Conference In Vietnam

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hue, Vietnam Trailblazer Indian filmmaker and global cultural influencer Captain Rahul Bali, the visionary force who put India–Vietnam cinema on the global map by producing landmark films like“ Love in Vietnam” & “SILAA” delivered a compelling address during the International Conference on Cultural Industries for Sustainable Tourism, organized by the Government of Vietnam at the Majestic Imperial Palace in Hue - the erstwhile capital of Vietnam.

The high-level international conference brought together Vietnam's top leadership and global stakeholders, including H.E. Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam; Mr. Ho An Phong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam; Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT); Ambassadors and Diplomats from Russia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, Senior Tourism Leaders, Policymakers and leading International and Vietnamese media.

Captain Rahul Bali's address, titled“ Cinema as a Cultural Industry That Can Promote the Development of Tourism,” underscored the transformative role of cinema in shaping destination perception, driving tourism demand and strengthening cultural identity.

Captain Bali emphasized that cinema is one of the world's most powerful cultural industries, capable of carrying a nation's soul-its stories, colours, music, and emotions-across borders. He highlighted how iconic film scenes inspire global travel, how filming locations evolve into emotional destinations, and how movies, shows and festivals translate storytelling into real tourism growth.

Mr. Bui Hoai Son, Deputy Chairman of the Cultural Committee of the Vietnam National Assembly, remarked,“Indian filmmaker Rahul Bali's insight on cinema as a tool for shaping a nation's image truly resonated with me. A successful film not only tells a story, but also sparks a desire in international audiences to visit its locations, leading to tourism, cultural exploration, and even attracting investment. In this way, cinema becomes a silent yet enduring ambassador for a nation.”

Addressing world leaders in Hue, the Bollywood filmmaker highlighted how Indian cinema can shape destinations and boost international tourism. Drawing from his experience while producing“ Love in Vietnam,” the first-ever India–Vietnam collaborative feature film, Captain Bali shared how Indian audiences began developing a strong emotional connection with Vietnam even before the film's release.

“Vietnam transformed from a location into a feeling-a story people wanted to experience in real life,” he noted, illustrating the phenomenon of film-induced tourism.“Films create dream destinations in the minds of audiences,” Captain Bali said, stressing that cinema is a universal language that brings cultures closer while acting as a powerful engine for sustainable tourism development.

Speaking at the conference, H.E. Mr. Nguyen Văn Hung, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam stated,“This International Conference on Cultural Industries for Sustainable Tourism is immensely beneficial for Vietnam's tourism sector. By integrating culture, creativity and storytelling into tourism development, we are strengthening Vietnam's global image and creating sustainable, high-value tourism growth for the future.”

Captain Rahul Bali concluded by emphasizing that nations which strategically align film and tourism policies gain a significant cultural and economic advantage, positioning themselves more prominently on the global tourism map.

The conference reaffirmed Vietnam's strong commitment to leveraging cultural industries particularly cinema - as a cornerstone of sustainable tourism development, building bridges between storytelling, culture and global travel.