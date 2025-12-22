403
Most West Midlands trains to run normally over Christmas
(MENAFN) Network Rail (NR) has confirmed that the majority of trains across the West Midlands will run as usual during the Christmas period, although some services may be disrupted due to engineering work. Passengers are encouraged to check schedules before traveling, particularly on routes such as the Chiltern main line.
Maintenance and work linked to the HS2 project will continue into the new year, affecting certain services to London, Birmingham, and other long-distance journeys, NR said. Denise Wetton, director of NR’s Central route, emphasized that “trains will continue to run across the majority of the West Midlands and Chiltern areas this year, with just a small number of routes affected.”
NR highlighted that some services, especially between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street, could experience higher passenger numbers due to planned work.
On 28 December, rail replacement buses will operate between Worcester and Kidderminster/Bromsgrove until 16:00 GMT.
Overnight between 31 December and 1 January, buses will replace trains on routes between Birmingham and Lichfield Trent Valley/Tame Bridge Parkway. The replacement services will run from 10:00 GMT on 31 December until 10:00 GMT on 1 January.
From 23 to 29 December, CrossCountry services between Water Orton and Coleshill Parkway will be disrupted while HS2 engineers install parts of the Water Orton Viaducts. During this time, replacement buses will run to Birmingham New Street.
“Christmas and New Year are generally quieter periods, allowing us to carry out essential upgrades with minimal impact on passengers,” said Wetton. She added that long-distance journeys might still be busier than usual due to ongoing work.
Additionally, a £26 million ($32.7 million) upgrade at Hanslope Junction on the West Coast Main Line, near Milton Keynes, will take place from Christmas Eve until 5 January. The project aims to enhance reliability and reduce disruptions for the 3,300 weekly passenger and freight services operating on the route. Consequently, journeys to and from London Euston, as well as trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street, may see increased passenger numbers during this period.
