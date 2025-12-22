403
Antonio Conte hails "decisive" Rasmus Højlund after striker leads Napoli into EA SPORTS FC™ Italian Supercup final
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Riyadh - 19 December 2025: Riyadh once again played host to elite European football on Thursday night as Napoli secured their place in the EA SPORTS FC™ Italian Supercup final with a–2–0 victory over AC Milan at Al Awwal Park.
Goals from David Neres and Højlund sealed the win for the Italian side in front of a packed crowd, as fans from across the world filled the stadium to witness the opening semi-final of the tournament.
Napoli head coach Antonio Conte praised the impact of Højlund, who continues to impress during his time with the club.
"øøjlund has a very promising future and, whenever he plays for us, he gets more experience and improves his ability. Today, he was decisive," said Conte.
"These young players in my team, they have the power regardless of the circumstances. We are very strong and a difficult team for any opponent. Looking at the match today, the win gives us an advantage mentally."
Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was disappointed for the local fans hoping for a Rossoneri win, but believed Napoli were good value for the victory.
"In such matches, usually players are nervous and, personally, I think Napoli deserved the win," he said.
"We thank the fans, they were very close to us ever since we got here. We apologise to them, we disappointed them, and we will try to make it up to them by achieving our goals."
