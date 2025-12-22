403
UK–Syria business engagement highlighted at SBBC’s Damascus sister launch
UK–Syria business engagement highlighted at SBBC's Damascus sister launch
Oxford Business Group delegates attend Syria-based gathering focused on renewed economic dialogue
Damascus, December 2025: Oxford Business Group (OBG) delegates, Lina Jafari, Country Director for Syria, attended the Syria-based sister launch of the Syria Britain Business Council (SBBC) held on 30 November in Damascus. The event followed the Council’s initial launch earlier in the month in London and brought together senior officials, business leaders and stakeholders to discuss emerging opportunities in Syria’s evolving economic landscape.
IMAGE: L-R: Jon Wilks CMG, Senior Advisor, SBBC; Mounzer Nazha, Founder, SBBC
The Damascus gathering built on the themes highlighted in London, including Syria’s plans to advance reconstruction, attract investment and refine its regulatory environment. Speakers referenced recent momentum in several key sectors, including health, energy and infrastructure, noting increased interest from regional and international investors. According to Syrian officials, new investment commitments in recent months have reached approximately $28bn, supported by ongoing efforts to ensure greater clarity and alignment in investment laws.
Participants reiterated the SBBC’s objective of serving as a leading platform for companies assessing opportunities in the Syrian market, with emphasis on providing access to expertise, advisory support and connections across multiple industries. Senior figures highlighted the Council’s bilateral and international scope, underlining its intention to act as a conduit between Syria and the global business community.
Lina Jafari, OBG’s Country Director for Syria, noted the relevance of the Damascus launch for organisations monitoring market developments.
“The SBBC’s sister launch in Damascus offered timely insight into the priorities shaping Syria’s economic direction. For OBG, attending the event provided a valuable opportunity to engage with stakeholders and deepen our understanding of the areas where investor interest is growing,” she said.
The presence of OBG delegates formed part of the organisation’s wider efforts to follow developments influencing business activity and investment trends across Syria and the broader region.
