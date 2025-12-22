403
India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 20 December 2025: The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025, a two-day conference themed
A key highlight of the opening day was the address by Shri Hari Mohan Bangur, who emphasised ’India’s inherent strengths in talent, resources and technology, asserting that the country does not need to look outside for leadership or inspiration. On the occasion, Shri Bangur also handed over a letter of intent to invest 2,000 crore in Maharashtra to Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.
Highlighting the ethical foundation of Indian economic thought, Shri Bangur stated that
Speaking on innovation, Shri Bangur shared Sh’ee Cement’s experience of technological advancement in energy “fficiency. “Power plants in India usually shuts down below 60 per cent capacity utilisation. Our engineers made some innovative changes and brought down the capacity utilisation threshold and we could run our power plants at 30 per cent capacity. This reduced lot of coal from unnecessary burning. The energy ministry noticed this innovation and came to inquire from our engineers how we did it.”
Calling for a mindset shift, he added“, “We should unshackle ourselves and bring innovation in our thinking and in our education.”
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, described the World Hindu Economic Forum as a vital platform for collaboration and di“logue. “World Hindu Economic Forum is a great medium to forge connections. We believe there is an underlying Hindu philosophy at the core of our economic system. If we understand this philosophy we will stand up as a very prosperous nation, create a harmonious society and effectively contribute to the world vision that” we have,” he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, highlighted India’s growing global stature and the role of states in driving economic growth. “India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has created its own space and identity in the global affairs. As our country moves towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, every state has an important role to play. When we talk of innovation and rapid economic growth, Madhya Pradesh is one of the frontal states in the country having garnered 8.5 lac crores of investment. Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead in the mining sector, energy, tourism, religious tourism and others,” he
