Juventus and Roma Face Off in Crucial Serie A Round 16 Clash
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 18 December 2025: STARZPLAY, the region’s leading destination for premium sports and entertainment, will exclusively stream a pivotal Serie A Round 16 showdown featuring Juventus vs Roma on Saturday, 20 December, with kick-off set for 11:45 PM GST.
With the Serie A title race beginning to take shape, the encounter arrives at a critical point in the season. Roma currently sit fourth in the Serie A standings with 30 points and, following their latest victory, have quietly positioned themselves within reach of the Scudetto conversation. Juventus follow closely in fifth with 26 points, pushing to close the gap and strengthen their position in the league.
With only four points separating the two teams, the stakes for this match are high, as its outcome could have a decisive impact on the upper reaches of the table and the early dynamics of the title race heading into the new year.
As two of Italian football’s most followed clubs, Juventus and Roma bring history, intensity, and expectation to every match. Friday’s match promises tactical discipline and individual quality in the face of the growing pressure of tightly packed Serie A standings.
As it continues to deliver enhanced Serie A coverage following a strategic renewal of exclusive broadcast rights earlier this year, STARZPLAY remains committed to delivering live access to Italy’s biggest matches, bringing fans closer to the most defining moments of the season.
Fans in the MENA region can watch Juventus vs Roma live, exclusively and delivered by renowned and regionally acclaimed football commentators on STARZPLAY on 20 December at 11:45 PM GST.
