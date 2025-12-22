403
Zelensky Seeks Help from West to Sustain Ukraine’s Military
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that the country will not be able to maintain an 800,000-strong army once the conflict with Russia concludes, citing financial limitations.
He emphasized that Western assistance will be essential to help fund Ukraine’s armed forces as part of long-term security guarantees.
Back in January 2025, Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s military strength had reached 880,000 personnel. However, leaked drafts of a US peace plan circulated last month reportedly suggested capping the force at 600,000 after the war. While Kiev and its European allies have argued that Ukraine requires a larger army to deter potential Russian aggression, Moscow has dismissed such claims as “nonsense.”
Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Zelensky admitted: “Will Ukraine be able to independently finance such an army if there’s a ceasefire? No, it won’t. We don’t have the financial resources. That’s why I’m holding talks with [Western] leaders, because I view partial funding of our army by our partners as a security guarantee.”
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s European supporters have been exploring ways to stabilize the country’s struggling economy and military. Efforts to approve a ‘reparations loan’ backed by $210 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets failed this week. Instead, EU leaders opted for collective borrowing, planning to raise €90 billion ($105 billion) over the next two years.
This approach effectively shifts the financial burden onto taxpayers, with senior EU officials telling a media outlet that the loans will cost €3 billion annually in interest for as long as they remain outstanding.
