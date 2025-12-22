403
Putin’s Special Envoy Calls Miami Peace Talks “Constructive”
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has characterized ongoing discussions in Miami with senior US representatives as “constructive,” suggesting progress in discreet diplomatic efforts aimed at a possible resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Dmitriev is reportedly meeting with key US figures, including President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to sources familiar with the talks.
The negotiations are said to center on a US peace proposal that would see Ukraine relinquish control of parts of Russia’s Donbass region, freeze the battle lines in Kherson and Zaporozhye, adopt a neutral stance, and reduce the size of its armed forces. In return, Kiev would receive firm Western security guarantees.
Speaking briefly to journalists on Friday evening, Dmitriev remarked: “The discussions are proceeding constructively. We will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow,” without elaborating further.
On Saturday, Dmitriev criticized what he described as orchestrated media attacks designed to derail the talks. In a post on X, he praised Witkoff as a “great peacemaker,” claiming that assaults by the “war lobby and fake media” intensify as negotiations approach potential breakthroughs.
On Saturday, Dmitriev criticized what he described as orchestrated media attacks designed to derail the talks. In a post on X, he praised Witkoff as a “great peacemaker,” claiming that assaults by the “war lobby and fake media” intensify as negotiations approach potential breakthroughs.
