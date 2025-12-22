Dharmendra's Last Video Goes Viral His Emotional Words 'Koi Galti Ho Gayi Toh...' Leave Fans In Tears

Behind-the-scenes footage from Ikkis shows Dharmendra thanking the team and offering a poignant farewell in his final shot, as fans commemorate his six-decade career and look forward to the film's release.

The final behind-the-scenes footage of Dharmendra from the Ikkis sets has captivated audiences across India. Sunny Deol posted a video online showing the late actor thanking the team with folded hands, expressing appreciation and requesting pardon. The video has gone viral because fans identify it as Dharmendra's parting message from a film shoot.

Dharmendra died on November 24, after a cinematic career that spanned more than six decades. Dharmendra, known for his classic roles and kind public persona, continued to appear on screen despite his advanced age and illness. The Ikkis clip now gives fans a final look at the veteran on set, cool yet plainly distraught.

Dharmendra's final video from Ikkis sets captures passionate farewells and appreciation. In the video, Dharmendra addresses the squad with his trademark kindness. "I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji... the film is done in a very nice way. I think people in both India and Pakistan should watch it," Dharmendra says, speaking slowly as colleagues listen around the set.

Another scene from the same video shows a modest celebration to mark Dharmendra's final day of filming on Ikkis. A cake is brought out, and Dharmendra stands with Sriram Raghavan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor cuts the cake, grins, and says, "I'm a little sad today because it's the last day of shooting," recognising the significance of the occasion.

According to those involved with the production, Dharmendra approached Ikkis with discipline and intensity, much as he had done with previous assignments. For younger audiences, Dharmendra had already emerged in films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, Ikkis now bears an emotional impact as a symbolic farewell on film.

Dharmendra ends the video with simple, clear comments for the squad and the supporters. "I adore you all. "Kuch kahi koi galti ho gayi ho, uske liye kshama karna." The footage also includes a shorter statement that many people are reposting online:“Kuch kahi koi galti ho gayi toh kshama karna.”

Sunny Deol captioned the video with a remark that resonated across generations. "A grin that illuminated the gloom. Generosity without limit. My love for my father is profoundly ingrained in our hearts. He has graced us with his farewell film, Ikkis. Let us commemorate him in cinema theatres this New Year. Bobby Deol answered with many red heart emojis.

As Ikkis near its release date, the film has taken on a new title as well as a memorial. Audiences now see it as their final chance to see Dharmendra do the job that defined a lifetime. The viral set video, full of thanks and apologies, depicts the film as a gentle, intimate farewell from a beloved character.