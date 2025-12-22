Sequencing Consumables Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report,“ Global Sequencing Consumables Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 10.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 62.90 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.37%.

Market Dynamics

The global sequencing consumables market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies across research and clinical settings. NGS allows for high-throughput analysis of genetic material, enabling rapid and accurate genomic profiling, which is essential for applications such as precision medicine, disease diagnostics, and biomarker discovery. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is further propelling the demand for sequencing consumables, as researchers and clinicians increasingly rely on these tools to understand disease mechanisms, develop targeted therapies, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, government initiatives and funding to support genomics research are contributing to market expansion in developed regions.

However, the market faces restraints due to the high cost of sequencing consumables and reagents, which limit adoption in smaller laboratories and emerging economies. The need for specialized infrastructure, skilled personnel, and a regular supply of high-quality consumables adds to the operational expenses, creating challenges for widespread utilization. On the other hand, the growing trend of personalized medicine presents a notable opportunity for the sequencing consumables market. As healthcare increasingly shifts toward individualized treatment plans based on genetic profiling, demand for scalable and cost-effective sequencing consumables is expected to rise.

Market Highlights



Product: The accessories segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.96%.

Platform: The 2nd generation sequencing consumables segment dominated the market, accounting for 65.49% share in 2025.

Application: The cancer diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 26.13% in 2025.

End Use: The hospitals and laboratories segment dominated the market in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for 49.11% of market share in 2025, owing to strong investment in genomics research.

Competitive Players

Agilent TechnologiesBeckman Coulter, IncBGI GenomicsBio-Rad LaboratoriesDanaherElement BiosciencesEurofins GenomicsHoffmann-La Roche LtdFluidigmIlluminaMerck KGaANew England BiolabsOxford Nanopore Technologies LtdPacific BiosciencesPerkinElmerSingular GenomicsTakara Bio IncTecan GroupThermo Fisher Scientific, IncOthers Recent Developments

October 2025: Illumina, Inc. launched its novel 5-base solution, allowing researchers to pursue broader biological questions with accuracy and ease.

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)Reagents & KitsTemplate PreparationLibrary PreparationSample PreparationSequencing ReactionBarcoding/ IndexingOthersAccessoriesCollection tubesPlatesOthersBy Platform (2026-2034)1st Generation sequencing Consumables2nd Generation Sequencing Consumables3rd Generation sequencing ConsumablesBy Application (2026-2034)Cancer DiagnosticsInfectious Disease DiagnosticsReproductive Health DiagnosticsPharmacogenomicsAgrigenomicsDrug Discovery/Functional GenomicsOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companiesHospitals and laboratoriesAcademic research institutesOthers