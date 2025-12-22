Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“Global Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to Straits Research, the market size is valued at USD 21.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 42.14 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%.

Market Dynamics

The global liver disease therapeutics market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, non alcoholic steatohepatitis, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Factors such as increasing incidence of obesity, diabetes, unhealthy diets, and persistent viral infections contribute to a growing patient population in need of effective therapeutic interventions. This trend is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in novel antivirals, targeted therapies, and advanced biologics, enhancing treatment outcomes and expanding access to effective liver disease management options across different regions.

However, high treatment costs and regulatory complexities remain key restraints in the market. Many advanced liver disease therapeutics, such as direct-acting antivirals, biologics, and gene-based therapies, come with high financial burdens that restrict accessibility in low and middle-income countries. Additionally, stringent regulatory approval processes, coupled with long and costly clinical trials, delay product launches and increase development expenditures, limiting the broader adoption of these therapies among patients who could benefit from them. On the other hand, a major opportunity lies in the development of personalized medicine and gene-targeted therapies. Advances in genetic profiling and precision medicine-based treatments enable therapies tailored to individual patient profiles, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. Such innovations have the potential to transform the management of complex liver conditions, creating new market avenues and driving long-term growth in the liver disease therapeutics sector.

Market Highlights



Product: The antiviral drugs segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 36.74% in 2025.

Disease: The hepatitis segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.03% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 38.92% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to strong reimbursement frameworks that support widespread access to innovative liver disease treatments.

Competitive Players

AbbVie Inc.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Astellas Pharma Inc.Bayer AGBristol‐Myers Squibb CompanyMerck & Co., Inc.CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.Hoffmann‐La Roche Ltd.Gilead Sciences, Inc.GSK plcIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Novartis AGPfizer Inc.Sanofi S.A.Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Others Recent Developments

August 2025: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy injection developed by Novo Nordisk to treat metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)VaccinesAntiviral DrugsChemotherapyTargeted TherapyImmunosuppressantsCorticosteroidsOthersBy Disease (2026-2034)HepatitisNon-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)Hepatic CancerGenetic DisordersOthersBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa